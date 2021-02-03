Obituaries » Margaret A. Davis

Burial Date: February 9, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Feb. 9, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 40 times















Margaret Agnes “Peggy” Davis of Villa Hills, KY passed away on February 3, 2021 at the age of 82. Peggy was a kind woman that was always looking out for others. She cherished her family and the time that she could spend with them. Peggy was a school bus driver for Kenton County Schools for 25 years before she retired. Peggy had a great sense of humor and enjoyed activities like traveling, camping and gardening. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Baxter Joel Davis; children, Joel (Willa) Davis of Ft. Wright, KY, Gordon Baxter Davis of Independence, KY, Terry Davis of Ludlow, KY, Bobbie Jo Davis of Covington, KY, Susan (Jerry) Elliott of Crescent Springs, KY; grandchildren, Taylor Davis, Joshua (Bethany) Davis, Adam Davis, Sarah Davis, Mandy Davis, Kevin Davis, Cora (Jerry) Dixon and family, Maggie Davis and family, Chris Hummel; great-grandchildren, Mya, Ira, Jude; sisters, Beverly Jean (Marlon) Cohick of Ogdensbug, PA, Carol (Reed) Chamberlin of Mainsburg, PA and Glenda (Chet) Scherant of Arnot, PA. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Dorothy Carey and several siblings. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 10:00 am, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Please wear face masks and practice social distancing during services.