Marek W. Lugowski

Marek Wojciech Lugowski, born in Warsaw Poland on February 15, 1959, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 in Chicago Illinois at the age of 60 after a long battle with colon cancer.

He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree with majors in Physics, Mathematics, and Computer Science from Northern Kentucky University after which he received a master’s degree in Computer Science from Indiana University. He worked at Texas Instruments and did AI research at MIT and various labs including University of New Hampshire and Northwestern University.

Marek dabbled in many things including music, poetry, arts, and travel. He loved to read science fiction. He spearheaded an online publishing service, “Small Garlic Press”, where he published his poetry and the poetry of other subscribers. He was a proponent for human rights, a great believer in the human spirit, the value of human life and world peace. He enjoyed nature and loved to travel and explore the world.

He is preceded in death by his mother Alfreda Lugowski (January 9, 2005), and is survived by his father Marian B. Lugowski; his loving sister, Ania Trinkle; brother-in-law Carl Trinkle; and nephew Zach Trinkle, and Zach’s wife Erica Trinkle.

Visitation will be held at the Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home in Erlanger Kentucky on Thursday January 30, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.