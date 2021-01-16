Obituaries » Marcus C. Cook, Jr.

Burial Date: January 18, 2021 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Jan. 18, 2 - 2:30 p.m.

Independence- Marcus C. Cook Jr. 75 of Independence passed peacefully in his Independence home with his loving wife by his side.

Marcus “Mark” was born in Corinth, Ky on January 16, 1946 to the late Marcus C. and Mildred E. Cook. He was the middle son of 5 children, 3 preceded him in death, Raymond Cook, Helen Cook, Darlene Rayborn. He was the beloved husband to Margaret Cook and survived by Charles Cook. The loving father to Margina (Cook) Kennedy, and Matthew C. Cook of Independence. He was a father in law to Jenna “Sweet” Cook. He was an Amazing Papaw to Moriah Kennedy, Cailey Kennedy, Nariah Sweet, Leyah Merida and Ashlynn Cook. He also loved his nieces and nephews. He also loved his extended family. Mark retired from CG&E, Cinergy, Duke in 1996. He loved his children and grand babies, but most of all he loved his beloved wife and the Lord. He also loved his country back road drives to where he grew up in Corinth, KY.

Visitation will be Thursday January 28, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, Elsmere with Funeral Service following at 2:00 Pm. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Erlanger, Ky.