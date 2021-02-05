Obituaries » Marcetta C. Losacker

Burial Date: February 10, 2021

Marcetta Clara Losacker, 100, of Elsmere, KY passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Seasons of Alexandria in Alexandria, KY. She was born February 23, 1920 in Cincinnati, OH to the late John and Otilla Suddarth. Marcetta was a longtime parishioner of St. Henry Parish in Elsmere, KY, and she worked many years in their rectory. She was also a member of the “Red Hat Society”, and the American Legion Post #20. Her husband, Joseph E. Losacker, and her daughter: Debbie Zehnder preceded her in death. Marcetta is survived by her loving children: James Edward Hardewig (LaRue), Linda Smith (John), Marlene Miller (Randall), and Lori Coker (Ralph), 10 beloved grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Marcetta on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Henry Parish, 3813 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY 41018. Following Mass, Marcetta will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Cemetery in Taylor Mill, KY.