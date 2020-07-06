Obituaries » Marcella Gillum

Burial Date: July 9, 2020 Community Family Church 11875 Taylor Mill Road Independence, KY 41051 July 9, 12 p.m.

Marcella Gillum, age 84, of Independence, KY passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 at St Elizabeth Hospice Center. She was born the daughter of the late Erfur and Rulie (Dunn) King on December 10, 1935 in Breathitt County, KY.

Marcella attended church at Community Family Church for many years. She will be remembered for her wonderful cooking and her love for working in her vegetable garden. However, Marcella’s greatest joy was being a grandma.

In addition to her parents, Marcella was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence G. Gillum; siblings, Larry King, Kenny King, Elmer King, and Maxine Carpenter.

She is survived by her sons, Randy (Jan) Gillum, Larry Gillum, and Rick Gillum; grandchildren, Micah (Sarah) Gillum and Aranda Gillum; great grandchildren, Grace, Macie, Aden, and Ben; siblings, Allene Young, Anita Marshall, Pauletta Burton, Gary King and Carl King; and her sister-in-law, Sue Gillum Works.

Visitation for Marcella will be held on Thursday, July 9th, 2020 from 10:00AM until 12:00 NOON at Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Rd, Independence, KY 41051. Funeral services will begin immedaitely following visitation at 12 Noon. Entombment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Marcella’s name to St Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017.