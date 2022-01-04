Obituaries » Marcella E. Arnette



Marcella (Marcie) Elizabeth Arnette, age 83, a long-time resident of Covington, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on January 4, 2022 at 2:36pm. Marcella was a member of Mother Of God Church in Covington and was a resident of The Pavillion at Kenton.

Marcella was survived by nephews: Stephen Hiatt of Florence KY, Bryan (Kristen) Hiatt of Erlanger, KY and Kevin (Marybeth) Hiatt of Park Hills. Nieces: Debbie Hiatt Maeder of Erlanger KY. Was preceded in death by Rebecca Hiatt Richards (niece) of Vevay, Indiana, Loretta Hiatt (sister) and Hilda Arnette (mother). Great nephew: Bryan Robert Lee Hiatt of Albuquerque NM. Great nieces: Danielle Hiatt of Erlanger, KY and Makayla Richards of Vevay IN.

Marcella (Marcie) will be greatly missed by those friends and family who were still present in her life. She was an avid reader and loved to Cross-stitch and Crochet, often giving items she made, to family and friends. Later in life, she enjoyed playing BINGO and doing Crossword and Find-A-Word puzzles, while watching Turner Classic Movies.

At Marcella’s request, her body will be donated to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for the advancement of Science. No service will be held.