Obituaries » Mandy Mester

Burial Date: June 4, 2023 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 June 4, 12:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 70 times















Mandy Mester, 44, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the UK Healthcare Lexington, KY. She was a preceded in death by her father, Chuck Mester. She is survived by, three sons, Christopher Mester, Matthew Mester, and Oliver Mester; three siblings: Bridgett (Tim) Imhulse, Brandy (Joshua) Dickerson and TJ (Ashley) Senechal; mother and step father, Beverly Smith and Robert Bourgeois; granddaughter, Amora Mester; also survived by her lifetime partner, Fred Dieman. Visitation will be held at Alexandria Funeral Home on Sunday, June 4, 2023, from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 PM.