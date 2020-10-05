Obituaries » Mamie A. Brown

Burial Date: October 9, 2020 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 15 times















Mamie Alice Brown, 80, of Latonia, KY passed away on October 5, 2020. Cherished mother, grandmother and sister. Mamie is survived by her daughter, Donna Brown; granddaughters, Shanna LaVon, Nicole Allen; grandson, Shane Brown; 2 great-granddaughters, Annelise LaVon, Arabella LaVon; brother, William Gullett; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Brown; son, Eric Brown; and sister, Gracie Mae Freeman. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4 pm until the Funeral Service at 7 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.