Maggie D. Steffen of Florence, peacefully passed away at age 92 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Latonia, KY.

She was born on September 12, 1928 in Robertson County, KY the only child of the late John and Etta Burns. Maggie was a member at Heritage Fellowship in Florence, KY for the past 5 years. She loved going to church and was every bit a prayer warrior. Maggie prayed for everyone, her friends and family would often come visit to have her pray with them. She also enjoyed having long phone conversations, spending time in her flower bed, and eating a hot meal from KFC. Most of all, Maggie loved being a grandmother and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her first husband of 48 years Orville Linville; her second husband, George Steffen; son, Richard E. Linville; and son-in-law, William “Bill” Geiman. Survived to mourn her loss are her loving daughters, Linda (Kenneth) Juilfs of Independence, Judy (Larry) Cooper of Demossville, and Delores Geiman of Florence; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many other friends and family members who will forever cherish her memory.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Heritage Fellowship, 7216 US-42 Florence, KY 41042. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM at Heritage Fellowship. Interment will immediately follow the service, Maggie will be laid to rest at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY. Expressions of sympathy can be made in Maggie’s name to Heritage Fellowship, 7216 US-42 Florence, KY 41042. To share a memory or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit the tribute wall tab above.

Due to the current Covid-19 state mandates, occupancy will be limited to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks