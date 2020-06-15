Obituaries » Madonna J. Beagle

Burial Date: June 22, 2020 St. Paul Church 7301 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042 June 22, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 26 times















Madonna “Donna” J. Beagle, 65, of Florence, passed away on June 15, 2020 at her residence. She was a Office Administrator with Mid American Pool Co. She enjoyed gardening, swimming and making home improvements. Donna loved her dogs, listening to Bob Marley and having her hair and nails done. Donna loved shopping and always knew where to find the best deals. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Ruth Goshorn. Donna is survived by her daughters, Dawn (Nick) Gamble and Devinne Beagle, brother, Denny (Beth) Goshorn, grandsons, Nicholas Gamble III and Dylan Gamble. Visitation 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Paul Church, (7301 Dixie Hwy) Florence, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 pm. Memorials are suggested to the SPCA of Cincinnati 3949 Colerain Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45223-2518.