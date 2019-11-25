Obituaries » MacKenzie G. Louden

Burial Date: December 20, 2019 Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption 1140 Madison Ave. Covington, KY Dec. 20, 10 a.m.

MacKenzie Grace Louden, born November 25, 2019, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. She was the beloved daughter of Andrew Louden and Caitlin Graham; granddaughter of Glenn & Lisa Louden, Bryon & Lara Graham; great-granddaughter of Glenn, Sr. & Jennifer Louden, Bill and Diane Davis, Albert & Christine Vesper, Larry & Judi Kramer, Rusty & Julie Egbert, Glenn Graham (Phyllis Rennekamp); and great-great granddaughter of Estil Taylor. Her aunt, Alexis Louden and great grandparents, Jerry & Terry Wright preceded her in death.

Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, 1140 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.