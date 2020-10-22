Obituaries » Mable C. Hall

Mable Combs Hall of Newport, KY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 73.

She was born in Gauley Bridge, West Virginia on August 8, 1947 to the late Britt and Louise Combs.

Mable was “mamaw to all” on her street and was better known by the local kids as “Miss Mable.” She loved to cook for everyone she knew. Her apple pie, biscuits and gravy, and buttermilk cornbread were legendary and were all made entirely from scratch. Mable lived a very generous life and was always wiling to give to the less fortunate.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Charles Hall and her two sons Charles Hall, Jr. and Edward Britt Hall.

Those left to mourn her loss and carry her light forward are her daughter Louise Huhn (Ronald), her sister Shirley Johnson, grandchildren Ricky Eversole (Ashleigh), Victoria Hall, Christopher Eversole (Kaitlin), Charles “Chucky” Hall III, Brianna Hall, Dylan Hall, beloved niece Jeannette Johnson, and nephew William Johnson, Jr. along with seven great-grandchildren and many close friends.