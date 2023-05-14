Obituaries » Mabelle Leming

Burial Date: May 20, 2023 Stith Funeral Home (Florence) 7500 US Hwy 42 FLORENCE, KY 41042 May 20, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 25 times















Mabelle “Buzzy” Leming passed away peacefully on Sunday May 14,2023 at the age of 95. She was a proud homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her son Mark (Kathy) Leming, grandchildren Marcus Leming, Brent (Lauren) Leming, Trisha (Dallas) Maines and 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 77 years Carl Leming and daughter Chandra (Leverett) Butts. Services are to be held Saturday May 20, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY. 41042 with visitation 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM with burial immediately following at Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY.