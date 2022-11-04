Obituaries » Mabel T. Biddle

Burial Date: November 9, 2022 Burlington Baptist Church 1031 Washington St, Burlington, Kentucky 41005 Nov. 9, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 22 times















Mabel Turner Biddle, 86 of Burlington, passed away on November 4, 2022. Mabel was born on January 15, 1936 in Canoe, Kentucky to the late Martin and Maudie Turner. She was also a long time member of Burlington Baptist Church.

Mabel was preceded in death by her husband: Carl Biddle, brother: Lloyd Turner Sr., and sisters: Delcie Rose Turner, Freda Mae Turner Biddle and Florence Turner Holt. She is survived by her daughter: Carla Jean Biddle, granddaughter: Molly Jordynn Biddle, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held on November 9, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Burlington Baptist Church with a service to immediately follow at 12:00 pm. Mabel will be laid to rest at Burlington Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Burlington Fire Department or Burlington Baptist church.