Obituaries » Mabel H. Wood Robinson

Mabel Hemphill Wood (nee Robinson) of Latonia, KY passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home in Ft. Thomas. Mabel was 95 years old. She was the daughter of the late Joe and Rilda Robinson. Mabel was very much a woman of God and spent much of her day in prayer. She enjoyed listening to and singing along with old Gospel songs. She played piano and guitar and had a voice you couldn’t forget. Mabel was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters as well as her first husband, Arnold Hemphill and her second husband, Johnnie Wood. She is survived by sister-in-law Maymie Alford and family and caregiver nephew/nieces Patrick, Jeni and Erin Riley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Carmel Manor. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Alexandria Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Alexandria Funeral Home is serving the family.