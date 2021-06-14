Obituaries » Lynn W. Martin

Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 June, 18, 1 p.m.

Lynn W. Martin, 65 years of age, of Union, KY, entered into rest on Monday, June 14, 2021. Lynn was born in Lima, Ohio to the late William Harold and Pauleen Martin. Lynn leaves behind his beloved wife of 25 years, Peggy Martin (nee Lambert); twin brother, Glyn Martin (Theresa); niece, Jamie Hoppius (Michael); nephew, Lonnie W. Martin (Grace). Lynn was the dear brother of Paulette Blackburn (Mark) and Lonnie H. Martin (Denise). He was also the proud uncle of Stephen Blackburn (Stephanie), Stacy Tallarigo (Jacob), Jennifer Pruitt, Karen Myers, Ryan Martin and Travis Martin. Lynn also leaves behind several great nieces and nephews. Lynn was an aviation enthusiast and spent many years working for Delta and Northwest Airlines. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his beloved dogs, but also enjoyed history, fishing, gambling and rooting on the Cincinnati Reds or Bengals. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 11 am until the time of service at 1 pm at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Memorial donations can be made in Lynn’s honor to the American Cancer Society.