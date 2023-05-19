Obituaries » Lynn M. Hahlen

Burial Date: May 25, 2023 Mother of God Church Covington, KY May 25, 12 p.m.

Lynn Marie Hahlen, 66, of Erlanger, KY, passed away at her home in Erlanger Village on May 19, 2023, after a challenging battle with cancer. She was born on February 20,1957 in Louisville Ky. and is the daughter of Sue Evelyn (nee: Worley) Hahlen and the late Alfred Lee Hahlen. Lynn graduated from Lloyd High School and attended the University of Kentucky. She later became a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked in various Nursing Homes, including Private Duty throughout Northern KY for 30 years before retiring.

Lynn loved the ocean especially during her trips to Jamaica and the Bahamas. She enjoyed watching T.V. shows such as forensics, unsolved mysteries and British History with a strong focus on the Monarchy.

In addition to her father Alfred Hahlen, Lynn was preceded in death by her brother Michael Hahlen. Lynn is survived by her mother Sue Hahlen, sisters Diane (Scott) Smith and Kathleen (Berry) Rankin, brother Steve Hahlen, uncle Paul (Darlene) Hahlen and an abundance of well-loved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 12:05 P.M. at Mother of God Church, Covington, KY. Interment will be at 12:00 Friday, May 26, 2023, Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY.