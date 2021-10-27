Obituaries » Lynn Lather

Burial Date: October 30, 2021

Lynn Lather of Florence, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. She was born in Covington, KY on December 3, 1942, to the late Herb and Pallie Hanser. Lynn worked as the office manager for Heritage Academy and was a longtime member of Heritage Fellowship. She had a true passion for helping anyone she could and was a prayer warrior. In her spare time, Lynn really enjoyed reading but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Lynn was a wife, mom, grandma, and friend who will be greatly missed by many.

Survivors include her loving husband of 34 years, Scott Lather; children, Richard Ritchie and Rachel (Brad) Pierce; beloved grandchildren, Janet Ritchie, Emma Pierce, and Ava Pierce; as well as many close friends and other family members who will cherish her memory.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Heritage Fellowship, 7216 US-42, Florence, KY 41042. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Lynn’s name to Heritage Academy, 7216 US-42, Florence, KY 41042. To share a memory or to leave an online condolence to the family, please visit the tribute wall.