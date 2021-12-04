Obituaries » Lynn E. Lambert

Burial Date: December 9, 2021 The Vinyard 7101 Pleasant Valley Road FLORENCE, KY 41042 Dec. 9, 12 p.m.

Lynn E. Lambert, 80, of Erlanger, KY, passed away peacefully on December, 4, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Lynn leaves behind a rich heritage of dedication to faith, family, friends and “always putting others before yourself”. Lynn taught school in the Erlanger/Elsmere Public system for approximately 25 years. She was part of the first (74”) graduating Class at Northern Kentucky University and accomplished that feat while raising 3 children at the same time. No matter what the sacrifice, you could always count on Lynn to “Rise above the fray” lead with Love and persevere no matter what the cost. She always saw the “best” in others and loved her Children (and Grandchildren) fiercely with equal measure.

She is preceded in Death by her great-grandson, Silas Sudkamp & her ex-husband, Leslie Lambert Jr.

Lynn is survived by her Children, Dave Lambert, Chris (Ronda) Lambert, and Laurie (John) Litmer; her brother, Jeff (Sharon) Long, Dennis Long, Don (Michelle) Long, Barry (France) Long as well as many dear nieces and nephews and loving friends.

Lynn also leaves behind her 7 grandchildren, Travis (Sandy) Lambert, Brent (Erin) Lambert, Logan Lambert, Hannah (Ben) Meeks, Maura (Aaron) Sudkamp, Chelsea (Vincent) Lundh and Jacob (Leslie) Litmer; and her 10 great-grandchildren, Parker, Chloe, Ava, Noah, Lily, Lola, Ruby Benny, Ada & Brooks.

Memorial Visitation will be on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 4:00PM-7:00PM at the Vineyard Church 7101 Pleasant Valley Rd. Florence, KY 41042. A celebration of life service will follow the visitation at 7:00PM.

Memorial Contributions to: Foundation for Angelman Syndrome PO Box 608 Downers Grove, IL 60515, United Christian Volunteers 15 Kenton St. Elsmere, KY 41018, or The Healing Center 11345 Century Circle West Cincinnati, OH 45246.