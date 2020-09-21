Obituaries » Lyman R. Dehner

Obituary Viewed 74 times















Lyman Randall Dehner (“Randy”), age 68, of Dry Ridge, KY, passed away on Friday September 11, 2020.

Born on December 31, 1951, and raised in Erlanger, KY, Randy was the middle of three sons. Randy graduated from Lloyd Memorial High School in 1970. Following high school, Randy attended Morehead State University for two and half years where he majored in pre-forestry and “partying”. After leaving college, Randy spent several years working a variety of jobs including at a jeweler and a bakery before finding his calling as a carpenter.

During this time, he met and married Nancy Rose Kuper and they had two children together, Doug and Shelby. Randy continued to work in carpentry for nearly twenty years before switching to machining and assembly.

Randy spent his last few years of life in retirement surrounded by the activities and people he loved most. He was a woodcarver and fisherman, and an avid fan of the Reds, Bengals and Wildcats. Randy also loved walking his farm to watch the sunset, spending time on the lake fishing with his good friend Tom, having lunch at Frisch’s with his brothers, and visiting and talking to his children and grandchildren.

Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Octavia Dehner and his father Clifford Franklin Dehner. He is survived by his children, Lyman Douglas (Ashley) Dehner, and Shelby (Michael) Russell and five grandchildren, Abbey, Brenley, Charlotte, Miller and Cooper, as well as his brothers, Anthony Vance Dehner, and Clifford (Faye) Franklin Dehner of Erlanger, Ky.

Randy lived simply, loved greatly, and will most certainly be missed dearly.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.