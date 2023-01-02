Obituaries » Lyman R. Bradshaw

Burial Date: January 7, 2023 Big Bone Baptist Church 11036 Big Bone Church Road Union, KY 41091 Jan. 7, 12 - 1 p.m.

Lyman Richard “Rick” Bradshaw passed away on Monday January 2, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was surrounded by family and friends. Rick retired from Metcut Research after 38 years and Fairview Baptist Church where he pastored for 16 years. He enjoyed collecting model cars and M&M toys. Rick enjoyed Southern Gospel and Country Music. He was always proud of his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments and always enjoyed spending time with his family. Rick never met a stranger and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years Ramona Bradshaw; daughters Katherine Bradshaw, Wanda (Tim) Short, Rebekah (Darrin) Trowbridge, 14 grandchildren;13 great-grandchildren; brothers Mitchell (Rhonda) Bradshaw and Tim (Alberta) Bradshaw; sisters Vicky (Randy) Marshall and Pam (Danny) grimes. Lyman Richard “Rick” Bradshaw was proceeded in death by his parents Lyman and Lillian Bradshaw; brothers Michael and Jerry Bradshaw; daughter Sarah Brown and grandson Dylan Short. A Visitation will be held at Big Bone Baptist Church, 11036 Big Bone Road, Union, Kentucky 41091 on Saturday, January 7, 2023 form 10:00 am until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. A private burial will take place at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of our friend Lyman Richard “Rick” Bradshaw.