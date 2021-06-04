Obituaries » Luther Combs

Cross and Crown Community Church 510 Park Ave Newport, KY June 8, 10 a.m.

Luther Combs, 90 of Newport, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 4, 2021. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Geneva Combs, parents Pearl and Rosie (nee Baker) Combs and his brothers, who he was so proud of, Elisha, James, Walter, Raymond, Lester and Pearl, Jr. Combs. Luther retired as an auto worker from General Motors in Norwood, was a real estate investor and former restaurant owner of Combs Pizza. Luther was a hard-working family man, proud Christian and a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge Alexandria 152. He is survived by his dear children Della Combs, Debbie (Jerry) Webster and Luther (Gabrea Gibson) Combs, Jr, 6 grandchildren Tera (Boog) Henson, Jason (Tiffany) Jett, Jerry Webster, Jr, Brandon (Brooke) Webster, Chelsea (Cory) Works and Luther (Aubrey) Combs, III, 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, sisters Beulah Harris and Christine (Ellis) Couch and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, from 6-9pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home Newport. Service will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 10am at the Cross and Crown Community Church, 510 Park Ave, Newport, KY.