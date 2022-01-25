Obituaries » Luther A. May

Due to the concern for the health and wellbeing of his family and friends, the family will not be having a service at this time.

Obituary Viewed 56 times















Luther (Lou) Allen May, 79, died Tuesday January 25, 2022 in his daughter’s home under the care of hospice. Born in Nicholasville, Kentucky, son of the late Elbert and Elizabeth May. He formally served in the Air Force and was a proud member of the Veteran community. He was retired from Lexmark/IBM in Lexington Kentucky. Survivors are his daughter Tammy May, and grandchildren, Brittany Keitz, Alicia Keitz, Cory Simpson and Aaron Simpson. Due to the concern for the health and wellbeing of his family and friends, the family will not be having a service at this time. Lou was a wonderful father, grandad, and friend to many. He loved nothing more than listening to his country music, riding in his side-by-side and being out on a boat. He especially enjoyed spending time with his daughter and grandkids as well as his Jasper Bend family.