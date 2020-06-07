Obituaries » Luna Benedict

Burial Date: June 11, 2020 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 June 11, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 21 times















Luna Omilee Shupe McNeil Benedict, 90, of Highland Heights, KY passed away gently among family at home early Sunday morning on June 7, 2020. Luna was born November 25, 1929 in Clinchport, Virginia to Floyd and Flossie Fields Shupe. She was a baby when the family moved to Harlan County, KY where they lived several years while her father worked in the coal mines. The family later relocated and settled in Whitley County, KY.

She attended Cumberland College for a year, then moved to Northern KY as a newlywed. She worked for the Jergens Company before becoming a stay at home mom of two children. When her first child entered school, she went back to school in the evenings to fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher. She attended the UK Extension College up on the hill in Covington until she completed all the course work she could there. For two years, she and several friends carpooled to Lexington several days a week to finish her degree in education at the University of Kentucky. Her love of learning, propensity for hard work, and determination led her to graduate in 1967.

In the fall of 1967, she began her teaching career at Dale Elementary, later renamed Highland Heights Elementary in the Campbell County School District where she remained throughout her teaching career. She started teaching 1st Grade where her love of reading fueled her desire to teach young children the joys of reading. That love for reading spurred her into accepting a teaching position of Reading Specialist to help children who struggled with reading. Toward the end of her career she went back to her first love of teaching, 1st grade.

She completed her Master’s Degree in Reading at Xavier University. She also completed her Rank 1 in reading at Northern Kentucky University.

She believed it was important to belong to professional organizations who supported education. She was a member of the National Education Association, the Kentucky Education Association, the Campbell County Education Association, the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, the Campbell County Retired Teachers Association, the International Reading Association, and Delta Kappa Gamma Upsilon Chapter where she was a past president.

She was a woman of faith brought up in the Methodist Church, then joining her husband in the Baptist faith. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newport for many years before moving her membership to First Baptist Church of Highland Heights where she was a Sunday School teacher, a member of the Women’s Missionary Union, and a Vacation Bible School teacher. She was active in recruiting neighborhood children for Bible School making sure they got there and back home.

She loved gardening and collecting family flowers for her flower bed. She worked hard to can and freeze vegetables raised in her family garden. She was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed historical fiction. She loved to travel and enjoyed exploring all the state parks as well as traveling to new destinations in and outside of the country.

She came from a large loving family, and her love of family stayed with her throughout her life. Family members were met with a big smile, lots of laughs, and lots of good hugs. A family visit brought her pure joy. She passed that love of family along to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She had a quirky sense of humor and was always ready for a funny comment on any situation. She had a generosity of spirit and showed it in her kindness to others. Her family will miss her but rejoice in her reunion in heaven with family waiting for her there.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Leland Arthur McNeil and her second husband, Clarence Benedict, Jr., her brothers, Walter William Shupe (Mina), Wayman “Red” Scott Shupe (Mary), Granville Mitchell Dee Shupe (Sally), her sisters, Rebecca “Kate” Catherine Shupe Ellis (Albert), Inez Bessie Shupe Ellis (Henry), Billie Floyd Shupe McNeil (Dwight) and granddaughter, Katherine “Katie” Hannah Grizzell. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ann McNeil Grizzell (Kendall), her son, Arthur Lee McNeil (Marlene), her grandson, Aaron Lee McNeil (Sarah), her great grandsons, Parker Lee McNeil and Hayden Ryan Thomas, and her brother, Phillip Lawrence Shupe (Janis) along with a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Dobbling Funeral Home at 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 with visitation beginning at 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Thursday June 11, 2020. A service celebrating her life will begin at 1:00 pm. Guests are encouraged to wear facial masks and abide by social distancing standards. Entombment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. Due to Covid regulations, we will not be having a meal for family and friends following the services.

Luna is now whole and at peace. If you would like to honor her memory, feel free to send flowers or make a donation in her honor to the First Baptist Church of Highland Heights, 2315 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, KY 41076 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.