Luke Ryan Abner of Alexandria, KY came into the world on January 16, 2020 and passed away shortly after at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Although his time on earth was short his family will carry him in their hearts forever. Luke is survived by his parents, Craig and Sarah (nee Starke) Abner; sister, Claire Starke; paternal grandparents, Mark and Mary Abner; maternal grandparents, Scott and Sherrie Starke. Visitation will be held Friday, January 24th from 10AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12PM at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, Kentucky. Interment will follow in Alexandria Cemetery.