Obituaries » Lucy I. Flowers

Lucy will be laid to rest privately in Independence Cemetery.

Obituary Viewed 52 times















Lucy Irene Flowers (nee Barberick) passed away on Friday, February 25 in Union, KY at the age of 86. She was born at home in Morning View, KY on April 10 to Frank and Flora Barberick. She was a 1953 graduate of Simon Kenton High School and worked at Central Trust, IRS, and Burke Marketing. She enjoyed art, history, collecting political buttons, and traveling—always stopping at a Presidential home or library. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and two husbands. Lucy is survived by her children: David Gaskins of Colorado, Jennifer (Tim) Dailey of Florence and Rebecca Cobble of Erlanger; and grandchildren: Savannah and Lydia Dailey, Sarah and Ashlee Cobble, and Eli Gaskins. Lucy will be laid to rest privately in Independence Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the American Heart Association.