Obituaries » Lucy E. Conner Bradley

Lucy Elizabeth Bradley Conner died on October 4 at the age of 102. Born in Greensboro, GA, she was the sixth of 10 children. She met her future husband, Maynard Calvin Conner, when she was a bank teller. He won her heart, though her family always teased that she saw his bank account first. She and Calvin moved their wedding date from June, 1942 to December 1941 after Pearl harbor since he was shipping out to the South Pacific theater. They were joyfully married for 73 years attributing their longevity to laughter, love, and good garden vegetables. Lucy provided a happy and welcoming home for friends and family and international students at Virginia Tech. She was active in her local Baptist church in Blacksburg, VA and Lexington, KY and most recently at Immanuel Methodist Church in Lakeside Park, KY. She and daughter, Elizabeth Jackson, enjoyed making a home together for the last 17 years in Villa Hills, KY, where her smile and southern accent were a blessing to those who knew her. She delighted in her grandson, Harrison Jackson, a physician in Columbus, OH, and always looked forward to the tall tales as told by her surviving brother JB Bradley of Monroe, GA. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-5911