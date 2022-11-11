Obituaries » Lucy Clark

Burial Date: November 17, 2022 Fares J. Radel Funeral Home in Newport Kentucky Nov. 17, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Lucy Clark was a caring great grandma, grandmother, mother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on November 11th, 2022. She dedicated her life to her family, coffee, reading, and crossword puzzles.

She was born to Joe Campbell and Lizzie Campbell on August 18th, 1936. At a young age, Lucy left her hometown in Perry County for a new life in Northern Kentucky. Lucy loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family. She spent over 30 years as the heart of Chef Henrys in Newport Kentucky. She didn’t know a stranger as she sat on her porch swinging. Her passion for cooking didn’t falter as she continued to teach and hand down her legacy.

Lucy joins her husband, Ralph Clark. She is survived by her brothers; Roger (Gracie), Carl (Linda); Sisters Vonda (Darrell), Mollie. Her three children: Joe, Larry, and Sandra. Her grandchildren; Hilary (Stephen), Dustin, Caitlyn (Michael), and Alexa (Christopher). Her great grandchildren; Nora, Tristan, Mika, Atticus.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17th, 2022, from 10am until 12pm, with services to follow, at the Fares J. Radel Funeral Home in Newport Kentucky. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery.