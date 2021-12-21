Obituaries » Lucy A. Whittemore Crowder

Burial Date: December 29, 2021

Lucy Ardella Crowder Whittemore, age 90, of Covington, passed away on December 21, 2021 at her residence. She was pre-deceased by her loving Husband Hubert; her daughter Angela; parents William and Maggie Crowder; sisters Rosie (the late Bernard) Boone, Lula (the late Delbert) Handy and Mary Steeken; brother Bill Crowder. She is survived by her daughter Trina of Covington, brother-in-law Richard Steenken of Ft. Mitchell, sister-in-law Barbara Cheek of Indianapolis and her furry friend Misty the cat. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Lucy was an avid crafter and set up at many craft shows over the years. She was a life-long Republican and graduate of Simon Kenton High School. Visitation will be 11 – 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Funeral 1:00pm Wednesday all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial at Floral Hills Cemetery.