Lucille Lowe Campbell Adams, 96 passed away on Sunday June 13, 2021, while a resident at Madonna Manor Assisted Living, Villa Hills, KY. She was born on October 22, 1924, in Dry Ridge, KY, to the late Lizzie and Omer Lowe. She graduated from Dry Ridge High School then attended comptometer school in Cincinnati, OH. Lucille worked for five years at Cincinnati Milling Company; later she worked for the Kenton County Board of Education for seventeen years. She loved working outside in her garden and yard, traveling, and reaching out to those in need, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She and her first husband, William Morgan Campbell, who proceeded her in death, lived in the Walton and Independence areas. They were both members of the Walton Christian Church and the Crusader Sunday School class. Lucille was also active in the women’s missionary group and Order of the Eastern Star. She worked as a volunteer at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for thirty-two years. She and second husband, Charles William Adams, lived in Independence. Both enjoyed travel and volunteering in the local church and delivering Meals on Wheels for many years. In 2015 they moved to the Madonna Manor, Villa Hills, KY, where they continued to participate in social activities.

In addition to her parents and first husband, Lucille was preceded in death by sisters Margaret Wheeler, Ashland, KY; Verl Gill, Dry Ridge, KY; brothers Elbert Lowe, Carrolton, KY, and Joe Lowe, Campbellsburg, KY. Survivors include her daughters Linda Campbell (Michael) Eckle, Jesup, GA; Susan Campbell (Terry) Casey, New Orleans, LA; a niece, Patty (Ron) Burgess, Perry Park, KY; and a nephew, Jack (Kay) Wheeler of Ashland, KY. In addition, she is survived by the granddaughters Jami Elizabeth Eckle (Lee) Hopper, Trussville, AL; Caitlin Lowe Casey, San Francisco, CA; great granddaughters Morgan and Avery Hopper, Trussville, AL; beloved step-children: Glenna Adams (Lon) Caffee, Dunedin, FL; Ron (Lisa) Adams, Rockledge, FL; step-grandchildren: Jessica Adams Lindeke, Seminole, FL; Jason Adams Lindeke, Hallandale Beach, FL; Pat (Carolee) Vonderhaar and children, Parks, Haylee, and Cali, Villa Hills, KY; Andi Vonderharr, Villa Hills, KY. Also surviving Lucille are her brother-in-law, Harold (June) Campbell and family; sister-in-law, Betty Jean (Richard) Arns and family as well as other extended family members and many special friends.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staffs of Madonna Manor, Bluegrass Care Hospice, and the Home Instead for their dedication and care. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 9:30 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Interment will be at the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road, Covington, KY, immediately following the service.