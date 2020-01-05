Obituaries » Lucille Cope

Burial Date: January 8, 2020

Lucille Cope , 87 of Erlanger, KY, passed away Sunday January 5, 2020. Lucille was a packer for the Husman’s Potato Chips & Snacks upon retiring. She is survived by her loving children, Melanie (Ben) Shipe and Kevin (Joan) Haddix. She also leaves behind her brother; Edsel Biggerstaff. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, John Cope in 2018 and brothers, Terry and Kenneth Biggerstaff. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11am at Highland Cemetery located in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to any local animal shelter of choice.