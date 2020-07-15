Obituaries » Lucille B. Bowling

Burial Date: July 20, 2020 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 July 20, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 64 times















Lucille B. Bowling, 78, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. She was a retired school bus driver for the Cincinnati Northwest School District and was a member of Florence Baptist Temple. Lucille is preceded in death by her son, Michael Bowling. She is survived by her loving husband, Al Bowling; daughter, Lisa Ann Bush; grandsons, Michael and Jacob Bush and numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20 from 10AM – 12PM with funeral services following at 12PM at Stith Funeral Homes 7500 US Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Cincinnati. Due to the current health and safety guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.