Obituaries » Loyd Bryant

Loyd Bryant, age 90, of Ryans Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. Loyd was born on July 29, 1930 in Whitley City, Kentucky to the late Elmer and Truie (Vanover) Bryant. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Ima D. Bryant and a son, Loyd Dale Bryant. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his wife, Freda (Peace) Bryant of Williamsburg; daughter, Cynthia Larison of Demossville, Kentucky; son, Denis Bryant (Lora) of Verona, Kentucky; 5 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; sister, Dora Conroy of Whitley City, Kentucky; brothers, Elbert Bryant of Williamsburg and James Bryant (Julia) of Lake Charles, Louisiana; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends at 6:00 P.M. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home, 103 S. Second Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

The Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Herbert Wells officiating.

There will be a visitation from 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. with a funeral service to immediately follow on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, Kentucky 41051