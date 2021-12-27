Obituaries » Lowell Wood

Burial Date: December 31, 2021

Lowell Wood, 84 years of age, entered into rest on Monday, December 27, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Lowell was a devoted member of his church. He leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Ruth Wood and their sons, Don Wood (Jacqui) and John Wood (Cathy). Lowell was the proud grandfather of Cooper, Eli, Ben, Clayton and Henry. Visitation will take place on Friday, December 31, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at Richwood Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to: St. Elizabeth Foundation/Hospice, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.