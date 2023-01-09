Obituaries » Lowell W. Hacker

Lowell Wayne Hacker, 75 years of age, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born in Jackson County, Kentucky to his late parents, James Arthur Hacker, Sr. and Beatrice Harris-Hacker. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Pattie Sue Hacker; his children, Anthony Hacker and Kimberly Webb and her husband, Jim Webb; his grandchildren, Trey Webb and Faith Hacker; his sisters, Lois Clarkston, Ruthene Banks and Janice Byrd; and his sister-in-law, Thelma Hacker. He is preceded in death by his sister, Eulene Coffey and brother, James Arthur Hacker, Jr. He retired as the Vice President of Trinity Industries Railcar Division, which fueled his fascination with trains and railcars. Wayne will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, motorcycles, antique cars, tinkering, and his hankering for something sweet. Wayne greeted everyone with the kindest smile and warmest hello – he never knew a stranger. That sweet smile would turn to a mischievous grin when you’d sneak him a Coke or an extra slice of pie. His kind heart and compassion towards others will never be forgotten. As a man of faith, and member of Point Pleasant Church of Christ, he especially enjoyed fellowship at potluck dinners, and was always looked at to pray at family gatherings. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.