Lowell Thomas Meek, 89, of Florence, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Born in Paintsville, KY, Lowell was a loving husband, father and friend, and a quiet soul and gentle spirit to all those who knew him. He was intelligent and patient, never at a loss for words for those needing his advice as many did, and always had a way of making you feel exactly what he was saying. He was pure in his exchange and simplistic in his love—he always said he was a Realist. At times it was not unlike him to slip in an “I told you so”, followed by a bowl of ice cream or something “Retta” would whip up.

Don’t get me wrong, he had a bite when he was protecting those he loved, especially his loving wife of 64 years, Lorretta (nee: Whittle) Meek. Loretta was the center of his world. They met in Covington, KY while she was working at Frisch’s. Their love story started over pie at the counter when he got off work and continued with mom “spoiling him” ever since. In their best moments and worst, “spoiling each other” was their essence.

Dad was a family man and showed us the importance of enjoying life, creating experiences, and honoring family and friends. He believed the true strength of a man was caring for his family and he spent his life raising two daughters, Lisa Winfield and Machelle Neal (Jack), loving four grandchildren, Meggan, Shelby, Kelsey and Tyler, and entertaining three great grandchildren, Hayden, Alaina and Easton. He loved graciously, lived earnestly and forgave easily.

Lowell was also an avid enthusiast for cars, history (especially around WWII) and his love of God and Country. Serving in the Korean War, he was known everywhere by his Korean Veteran ball cap, a cherished gift from his daughter Lisa. Everywhere Lowell went that cap was a conversation starter, and Lowell loved to talk and loved to meet people. He was good at it. He never met a stranger and never stopped sharing his love for God. He also truly enjoyed his antique cars. The hunt for the original parts or just the right parts was a passion, and ended with a custom, cherry red “led sled” that he cherished. We use to laugh at his stories of scanning old junk yards or car graveyards finding snakes or poison ivy instead of the part he was looking for, and listening to him sit on the phone for hours networking with his buddies to go on the hunt again. It was a wonderful life.

The Celebration of his Life will take place on Saturday, July 31st at the First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd, Burlington, KY 41005 with visitation from 11am-2pm and funeral services at 2pm. Burial will be in Burlington Cemetery.