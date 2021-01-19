Obituaries » Louise White

Burial Date: January 26, 2021
Stith Funeral Homes - Florence
7500 U.S. Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
Jan. 26, 2 p.m.

Louise White, age 93 of Hebron, KY passed away January 19, 2021. Louise was born October 27, 1927 in Taylorsport, KY to Hugh McArthur and Sarah Florence Eggleston McArthur. She was a retired Lead Analyst with the IRS and Kindergarten Director at Palm Springs Baptist Church. Louise was an avid traveler, who loved music and was an accomplished Pianist and Organist. She loved her family and was a beloved Aunt Dukey to all her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Allen White, daughter Linda Sue Avila, and brother Floyd (Martha) McArthur. She is survived by her son Michael (Nancy) White, daughters Karen White (Suzanne) and Kay White (Michele), sister Mary Stevens, grandchildren Chris (Shannon), Rian, and Heather and great grandchildren Kamryn, Piercen, Kaden, Evan, Gian Luca and Jax. Visitation will be from 12 PM – 2 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 2 PM on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Belleview Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017 or the ALS Association Kentucky Chapter, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd, #101, Louisville, KY 40223 or donate at webky.alsa.org.