Louise Tillery (nee Hipps), 93, of Highland Hts, KY, passed away February 16, 2023, at the Carmel Manor Nursing Home in Fort Thomas, KY. Louise was born in Eva, Alabama, the youngest of six. She graduated from Eva High School. Following graduation, she attended Florence Teachers College but left taking a bus to Newport, KY, where she married Arlin Tillery, a WWII Army Veteran, her husband of 46 years. They had two sons. She worked teaching kindergarten at Cold Spring Baptist Church, where the family was long-time members, and then later worked part-time at Martin’s Pharmacy. After she stopped working, one of her favorite activities was storytelling to kindergartners and preschoolers. She also enjoyed getting together with former co-workers and church member friends for lunch. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Alice (Smith) Hipps; husband, Arlin Tillery; son, Kenneth Tillery; five siblings: Cecil, Mitchell, Van, Mary, and Laura. Louise is survived by her son, Keith Tillery of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; granddaughter, Julia (Ryan) McCray of Alexandria, KY; daughter-in-law: Brenda Tillery of Cold Spring, KY; three nieces: Judith Burrow, Reba Whitaker, and Rita Childers; one nephew, John Hipps. Services are at the convenience of the family. No visitation. Interment in the Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed at alexandriafh.com. Memorials are suggested to the Campbell County Library, 3920 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.