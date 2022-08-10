Obituaries » Louis Trauth, III

Burial Date: August 20, 2022

Louis Trauth III, 80, of Erlanger, passed away on August 10, 2022. Louis was active in various clubs such as the Golden Age Club of Edgewood and the Knights of Columbus. Louis always enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a long-time member of the choir at St. Pius X Church, where he and his wife were active parishioners for over 40 years. He enjoyed singing and listening to sacred and classical music.

Louis was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Trauth; his parents, Louis and Bernadette (Eckhoff) Trauth II; son, Louis Trauth IV; brother, Raymond Trauth; sisters, Mary Trauth and Ann Trauth. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Joseph) Topmiller and Melissa (Jay) Smith; son, Greg (Star) Trauth; grandchildren, Regan and Ryan Smith, Marlene Trauth, and Anna and Sophie Topmiller; brother, David Trauth; and sister, Jeanne Uhl.

Visitation will be held on August 20, 2022 from 9am-10am at St. Pius X Parish, Edgewood, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 am. Louis will be laid to rest at St. Stephen Cemetery.