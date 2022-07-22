Obituaries » Louis R. Herzog

Services are prviate.

Obituary Viewed 113 times















Florence – Louis “Lou” Ralph Herzog, 81 years of age, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022. Lou was born in Erlanger, Kentucky to his late parents, Ralph and Marcella Herzog. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Celeste. Left to mourn his passing is his loving wife, Kathy Herzog; and his sisters and brothers, Joan, Janet, Karen, Mike, Ronnie, Denny, Bernie, Greg, and Mary Anne. Lou will be remembered as an extremely intelligent man and a gifted pianist. He has a mind for Albert Einstein, Carl Sagan, and Stephen Hawking. He loved anything to do with science, particularly the Cosmos and Space. A celebration of Lou’s life will take place on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery, Latonia, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lou’s name are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Drive, Suite 200, Florence, Kentucky 41042.