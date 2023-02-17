Obituaries » Louis Jones
Louis Jones
February 17, 2023
Obituary Viewed 65 times
Louis “Butch” Jones, age 82, of Latonia, went to be with the Lord on Friday February 17, 2023 at his residence. He was a retired roofer. He attended the Full Gospel Church in Latonia.
Pre-deceased by his brother-Edward Anderson, sisters-Alva Jones, Alma Rosfelder and Doris Jones. He is survived by 3 brothers- Douglas, Dennis and Zora “Joe” Jones and 2 sisters-Margaret Hedge and Dorothy Meeks. Also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services 1pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023 with Visitation from 10:30 until 1pm all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial Independence Cemetery.