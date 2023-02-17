Obituaries » Louis Jones

Burial Date: February 22, 2023 214 W Southern Ave. Covington, Kentucky 41015 Feb. 22, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 65 times















Louis “Butch” Jones, age 82, of Latonia, went to be with the Lord on Friday February 17, 2023 at his residence. He was a retired roofer. He attended the Full Gospel Church in Latonia.

Pre-deceased by his brother-Edward Anderson, sisters-Alva Jones, Alma Rosfelder and Doris Jones. He is survived by 3 brothers- Douglas, Dennis and Zora “Joe” Jones and 2 sisters-Margaret Hedge and Dorothy Meeks. Also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services 1pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023 with Visitation from 10:30 until 1pm all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial Independence Cemetery.