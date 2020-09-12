Obituaries » Louis H. Remke, Jr.

Burial Date: September 17, 2020

Louis H. “Butch” Remke, Jr., age 76, of Villa Hills, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Butch bravely served our country as a member of the United States Navy. He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen Remke (nee Trenkamp); sons, Louis H. Remke III (Tammy) and Robert M. Remke (Kate); grandchildren, Olivia, Gabriel, Roxanne Remke; sisters, Betty Volker, Marilyn Smain, Marchell Williams (Marty), Sharon Kruetzkamp. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 10:00 AM until the Catholic Blessing begins at 12:00 noon. Interment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery.