Louis H. Moeves

Burial Date: March 25, 2023 Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 2718 Dixie Highway Lakeside Park, KY 41017 March 25, 11:30 a.m.

Louis Hubert Moeves, 94, of Ft. Wright, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his residence. Lou retired from Western and Southern Insurance after 39 years of service as the 2nd Vice President Director of Claims. He served during World War II/Korean War as a paratrooper and was awarded the WWII Victory Medal and Occupational Medal of Japan.

Lou was a member of Ryland Lakes Country Club, he served as Treasurer for Devou Park Senior Golf League, he was a member of the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, the Ludlow Hall of Fame, and he was a longtime member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. He loved golfing, bowling, basketball, baseball, and football. Lou was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky, Cincinnati Bengals and the Cincinnati Reds.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Alice Moeves; his grandson, Andy Mistler; and his grandson-in-law, Alex Gray.

Lou leaves behind his loving wife of 74 years, Jean Moeves (nee Vastine); his daughters, Margie (Dennis) Green, Marsha (Guy) Linnemann, and Michele (Greg) Mistler; and his brother, Fred (Rose) Moeves.

He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Matthew (Danielle) Green, Michael Mistler, Meredith Gray, Mavis (Doug) Linnemann-Clark, Chad Mistler, Paige (Bart) Pindela, Louis (Chelsea) Linnemann, Annie (Josh) Denney, and Jakub (Emily) Pindela; and his great-grandchildren, Christian, Eliza, Reid, Sophia, Phoebe, Alanna, Rylan, Althea, and Faye, whom he adored.

Visitation for Lou will be on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10:00AM-11:30AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Crestview Hills, KY. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 11:30PM. He will be entombed at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.

The family requests that visitors and guests wear their favorite golf, Bengals, Reds, or UK outfit in honor of Lou’s true love, sports.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Andrew Mistler Foundation Visual Arts Fund c/o Greg and Michele Mistler 977 Woodsedge Dr.Erlanger, KY 41018.