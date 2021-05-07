Obituaries » Loughjena Turner

Burial Date: May 12, 2021

Loughjena “Jean” Turner (Egan) of Taylor Mill, Kentucky passed peacefully at her home on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the age of 92. Jean started her career as a IRS data transcrifber, retiring to Disclosure Specialist when she retired at 81 years old. Jean was a member of Ashland Avenue Baptist Church, taught Sunday School , Supported VBS, WMU, Samaratian’s Purse, MAC Center. Went on her first mission trips in her 80’s. She is preceded in death by her husband Leo D. Turner,Sr., son: Dennis Keith Turner; daughter Donna Ava Taylor; grandson Jeffrey Taylor; granddaughter Brandy Jean Kuch. Survived by sons: Leo D. Turner, Jr and Timothy W. Turner; daughter LuAnn Herron Rector and Karen (Rick) Carter. Grandchildren: Matthew (Christina) Turner; Nicole (Sang) Lee; Nicholas (Allison) Turner; Shannon (Ryan) Atchley; Blake Carter; Kristen Carter; Cody Bo Herron; Michael (Chelsey Taylor) Savannah, Lacey and MacKenzie Turner and 13 Great Grandchildren. Visitation 11:00 AM until hour of hour of service at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 12th Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Interment Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial donations to Ashland Avenue Baptist Church to the attention of the WMU. All persons attendening visitation and service are required to wear a mask.