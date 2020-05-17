Obituaries » Lou M. Poston

Burial Date: May 23, 2020 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 May 23, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 54 times















Lou (Margaret) Poston (nee Speagle), 80, of Fort Wright, KY, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Edgewood. Lou was born June 5, 1939 in Covington, KY. She retired from the Internal Revenue Service after 25 years of service. She was a member of Saint Mary of the Assumption Parish of Alexandria, KY. Lou was preceded in death by her husband Thomas R. Poston, parents, Omer and Margaret (Gerhardt) Speagle and a brother, Russell Speagle. She is survived by five children, Connie Scott, Don (Betty) Poston, Randy (Sonya) Poston, Larry Poston and Glenn (Janet) Poston; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church from 8:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM. Attendance will be limited to 33% capacity and social distancing standards will apply. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask. Interment following at St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to Saint Mary Bereavement Committee, 8246 E Main St., Alexandria, KY 41001. Arrangements are entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home.