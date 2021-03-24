Obituaries » Lorraine M. Setter Schakleford



Lorraine Mae Shackelford Setter, age 86. Went home to be with her marker on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her Covington, KY residence. She was a retired member of the Janitorial Staff for the Hillshire Farms Co. and member of Saint Patrick Church. Preceded in death by her: husband John E. Setter; parents Andrew and Edith Wise Shackelford; brothers Andrew and Larry Shackelford . She is survived by her: children: Mary Moevez, Rosemarie Powell, Angela, John, Timothy and David Setter; 12 Grandchildren 11 Great Grandchildren; sisters Mary Lou Stephens, and Ramona Loper. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 AM Saturday, March 27th, Saint Patrick Church, 3285 Mills Road, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Masks and social distancing are required. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, Kentucky serving her family.