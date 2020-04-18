Obituaries » Lorraine L. Morris

Services at the convenience of the family.

Lorraine Lynn Morris (nee Lawson), age 50, of Alexandria KY passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St Elizabeth Ft. Thomas, KY. She was born on March 27, 1970 in Covington, KY to parents Frank Harris Lawson, II and Geraldine Teresa (nee Miller) Lawson. She was a medical claims examiner for 30 years working for Prudential and Anthem. Lorrie is survived by her husband of 21 years, Thomas Ray Morris; son, Thomas Lee Morris (Jessica); siblings William Michael Lawson (Barb), Denise Mengual (Marty), Frank Harris Lawson, III, James Carol Lawson, and Patricia Ann Alford; also survived by two grandchildren Zoe Lynn Morris and Eli Cole Morris, and close friends, Doug and Janet Siegmundt. Funeral services are at the convenience of the family.