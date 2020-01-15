Obituaries » Lorraine J. Macke

Burial Date: January 22, 2020

Lorraine Joy “Rainey” Macke, 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was a friend to everyone she met and she never forgot your name no matter if you were her neighbor or someone at St. Vincent De Paul Church in Newport. Rainey enjoyed going out and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Frederick and Katherine Rosella (nee Kleiner) Macke. Rainey is survived by her beloved sisters, Kathy (Wayne) Brown, Sr. Gladys Macke CDP, Margie (Nick) Fay, Rosemary (Nelson) Harrison and Joan (Michael) Vaught, her devoted special caregiver Ona Culton, her dear 8 nieces, 2 nephews, 7 great nieces, 5 great nephews, 1 great great niece and 1 great great nephew. Visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Cold Spring), 4011 Alexandria Pike, on Wednesday (Jan. 22) from 10:00 am until Mass of Christian burial 11:00 am with Rev. Gerald Reinersman. Burial will follow the Mass and take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.