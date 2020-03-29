Obituaries » Lorine M. Huling

Lorine Mahan Huling, 77, of Florence passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was a homemaker who enjoyed working puzzles, home decorating and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald R. “Jerry” Huling in 2016; her parents, William and Maudie McCowan Mahan; and siblings, Pauline Phelps, Christine Hale, Colleen Mahan, Geraldine Heringhaus, Gloria Day, Harrison Mahan, Bill Mahan, Bob Mahan and Herman Mahan.

Survivors include daughters, Tricia (Jim) Cooke-Miller and Donna Dolan; son, Jason (Barb) Huling; brother, James (Kwang-Cha) Mahan; grandson, Greg Cooke; and granddaughter, Alexia Dolan.

Due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Services will be Private and at the Convenience of the Family. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill.

Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow is serving the family.