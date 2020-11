Obituaries » Loretta M. Lightner

Mother of God Cemetery 3125 Madison Ave, Latonia, KY Nov. 12, 11 a.m.

Lightner, Loretta M.,95 of Elsmere, KY. passed away on November 8, 2020 at Woodcrest Nursing Home, Elsmere. She is preceded by her Husband; Clarence Lightner, Parents; Lawrence and Marie Meiman. Loretta is survived by her Sons; Thomas Lightner, Ron Lightner, Russell Lightner, Brothers;Lawrence Meiman, George Meiman, Sisters; Mary Berkemeier, Emma(Don)Bramlage, 6 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday November 12, 2020 at 11:00am in Mother of God Cemetery, Latonia. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.